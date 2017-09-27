A Dog's Guide to Sarasota

Is Sarasota going to the dogs? Yes, indeed, and doting owners and their four-legged family members wouldn’t have it any other way. From blueberry facials and beer-garden “yappy hours” to $2,700 Louis Vuitton carriers, our four-legged friends are living the dream of the fabled Sarasota lifestyle. They go where we go (just look around the downtown farmers’ market on a Saturday morning, where pooches practically outnumber people); they dine when we do, at trendy sidewalk cafes with special doggie menus; and they even frolic on their own private beach, on a beautiful stretch of shore down in Venice. To ensure that your alpha animal is living his best Sarasota life, we’ve compiled a canine compendium of some top-drawer services, experiences, hotspots and events.