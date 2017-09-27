Mutt-opia

A Dog's Guide to Sarasota

The ultimate canine compendium.

By Megan McDonald and Emma Burke

Is Sarasota going to the dogs? Yes, indeed, and doting owners and their four-legged family members wouldn’t have it any other way. From blueberry facials and beer-garden “yappy hours” to $2,700 Louis Vuitton carriers, our four-legged friends are living the dream of the fabled Sarasota lifestyle. They go where we go (just look around the downtown farmers’ market on a Saturday morning, where pooches practically outnumber people); they dine when we do, at trendy sidewalk cafes with special doggie menus; and they even frolic on their own private beach, on a beautiful stretch of shore down in Venice. To ensure that your alpha animal is living his best Sarasota life, we’ve compiled a canine compendium of some top-drawer services, experiences, hotspots and events.

In This Feature:

Six Dog-Friendly Sarasota Eateries

We get it: It’s hard to leave your pup alone at his food bowl when you head out for a night on the town. Here’s a sampling of spots where you can chow down with your chowhound.

09/27/2017 By Megan McDonald and Emma Burke

Pamper Your Pooch With These Local Shops and Artists

Local services to sit up and bark about.

09/27/2017 By Megan McDonald and Emma Burke

Dog Yoga, Massage and More: How to Keep Your Pup Healthy and Happy

Your pooch will love these stressbusters and wellness boosters.

09/27/2017 By Megan McDonald and Emma Burke

Puparazzi: These Pups Steal the Spotlight

Meet Stella, Max and Belle.

09/27/2017

There's an Activity for Every Dog—and Every Activity Level—in Sarasota-Manatee

From dog yoga to flyball, keep your pet active with these local classes.

09/27/2017 By Megan McDonald and Emma Burke

Elaborate Pet Funeral Services Aren't Uncommon in Sarasota-Manatee

You'll find everything from traditional Jewish burials to circus-themed celebrations of life.

09/27/2017 By Pam Daniel

There are a Plethora of Pet Boarding Options in Sarasota

Can’t take your best friend to work with you? No problem. Sarasota's got tons of doggie day care options that’ll make your pooch feel right at home. Here are a few.

09/27/2017 By Megan McDonald and Emma Burke

Top County Parks to Take Your Dog

There are so many dog-friendly parks in Sarasota-Manatee.

09/27/2017 By Staff

Four Must-Have Gifts for Your Dog

Your pooch will be the top dog in town thanks to these fab finds.

09/27/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Behind the Scenes at Doggie Day Care

We shadowed Meghan Farrell's mixed-breed dog River at Camp Bow Wow to see just what goes on at a doggie day care.

09/27/2017 By Emma Burke

Your Canine Calendar

Check out these pupcoming events.

09/27/2017 By Emma Burke

