Taco Crazy

The Best Tacos in Sarasota-Manatee

We admit it. We’re addicted to this humble Mexican street food.

By Cooper Levey-Baker

In the late 1700s, mine workers in central Mexico wrapped gunpowder in paper to blast through rock as they hunted for silver. They dubbed the explosives “tacos.” Today, tacos don’t pack as much punch as those makeshift sticks of dynamite, but their impact remains enormous. From their start as a humble street food in and around Mexico City, the taco has spread across the globe, from surfside shacks on the Yucatán Peninsula to postmodern restaurants in Tokyo. Sarasota is no exception. Here you’ll find straightforward classic tacos at dozens of taquerias and bodegas, as well as globe-hopping experimental tacos at fine dining establishments. We spent weeks hunting them all down and putting together a comprehensive guide to the region’s best tacos. Hope you’re hungry.

In This Feature:

The 11 Best Tacos in Sarasota-Manatee

Plus a bunch of honorable mentions we couldn't leave out.

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Where to Shop for Real-Deal Taco Ingredients

Making homemade tacos? Save this list before you head to the store.

8:00am

Life Inside a Sarasota Tortilleria

97 million tortillas and counting.

8:00am By Isaac Eger

Forget Tequila—Mezcal is Tacos' New Best Friend

Mezcal has a smokiness that comes from roasting the agave leaves in pits and a minerality that comes from the soil in which the plant grows.

10:53am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Three Delicious Mezcal Cocktails

Whip up one of these sippers the next time you're contemplating a cocktail.

03/12/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

