The Best Tacos in Sarasota-Manatee

In the late 1700s, mine workers in central Mexico wrapped gunpowder in paper to blast through rock as they hunted for silver. They dubbed the explosives “tacos.” Today, tacos don’t pack as much punch as those makeshift sticks of dynamite, but their impact remains enormous. From their start as a humble street food in and around Mexico City, the taco has spread across the globe, from surfside shacks on the Yucatán Peninsula to postmodern restaurants in Tokyo. Sarasota is no exception. Here you’ll find straightforward classic tacos at dozens of taquerias and bodegas, as well as globe-hopping experimental tacos at fine dining establishments. We spent weeks hunting them all down and putting together a comprehensive guide to the region’s best tacos. Hope you’re hungry.