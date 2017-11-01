Cheers! Sarasota's Best Happy Hours Let the workday world slide off your shoulders at these 12 great hotspots. Plus: top drinks, fantastic food, priceless pick-up lines—and more. By Cooper Levey-Baker and Megan McDonald In This Feature: The Best Happy Hours in Sarasota A dozen hotspots where the drinks, food and deals will elevate your late-afternoon attitude. 10/31/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker and Megan McDonald 10 Cocktails to Drink Right Now Consider this the happy hour hot list. 10:11am By Cooper Levey-Baker and Megan McDonald The High-Proof Smarts of Lila's Low-Proof Cocktail Menu You don't need high-proof liquors to fix a memorable cocktail. 11:01am By Cooper Levey-Baker "Make Mine a Single Malt" Novelist Adam Davies on his love affair with Scotch. 11:01am By Adam Davies How Sanitary Are Those Communal Bar Snacks? We scooped up some nuts from a bowl at a local happy hour and had them analyzed. Here are the results. 10:37am By Cooper Levey-Baker The i-Ride is Downtown Sarasota's Newest Ride-Sharing Option The low-speed cruisers make for a fun way to let you pack as many destinations as possible into that narrow happy hour window, without having to drive with a buzz. 12:06pm By Cooper Levey-Baker