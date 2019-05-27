Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

Indulge at Florida's finest historic hotels.

By Kay Kipling, Susan Burns, Cooper Levey-Baker, Megan McDonald, and Ilene Denton

Travelers who seek out grand historic hotels want more than luxury; they want to be surrounded by the elegant ghosts of other eras who once sipped champagne and fanned themselves on balconies overlooking the sea. Florida offers plenty of these glorious hotels, all within a few hours’ drive of downtown Sarasota. Our editors had the arduous task of discovering five of the finest, and we all agreed that nothing compares to these beautiful, stately hotels steeped in history and created as places to enjoy life at its fullest.

In This Feature:

The Biltmore Offers Historic Mediterranean Flavor and Renovated Luxury

The historic hotel was built in a mix of Italian, Moorish and Spanish styles by developer and Coral Gables founder George Merrick in 1926.

05/27/2019 By Kay Kipling

Step Back in Time for a Luxurious Stay in America’s Oldest City

At five stories, 138 rooms and 14 suites, Casa Monica is beautiful.

05/27/2019 By Susan Burns

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

The hotel’s architecture was inspired by a Spanish convent built in the 11th century.

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

Real estate tycoon Henry Flagler named the hotel The Breakers because his hotel guests kept requesting rooms “by the breakers”—the place where the Atlantic breaks on the shoreline.

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

The "Pink Palace" is a wedding cake of a resort hotel that has towered over St. Petersburg Beach since 1928.

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

