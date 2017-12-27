Guide to Aging Well

49 Ways to Look and Feel Great in SRQ

We’ve scouted out all sorts of ways to refresh and revive your body, mind and soul in our city. Let’s get going.

By Ilene Denton

The same attributes that caused U.S. News and World Report to name Sarasota the No. 1 place to retire in 2018 and Gallup Healthways in 2015 to rate us the No. 1 city for well-being encourage healthy behavior. The moderate climate keeps us outdoors and active; world-class artistic and educational experiences stimulate our minds; a burgeoning foodie scene with loads of fresh, farm-to-table options and top-quality restaurants of every ethnic persuasion make healthy eating easy. (Don’t take our word for this; Conde Nast Traveler named Sarasota one of the nation’s top small food cities in 2016.) And everywhere you look, there are friendly neighbors with a welcoming attitude who say if you want to help better our community, jump right in.

We’ve scouted out all sorts of ways to refresh and revive your body, mind and soul in our city. Let’s get going.

In This Feature:

How to Look and Feel Younger

There are plenty of ways to slow down aging right here in town.

8:00am By Ilene Denton

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

Hair, makeup, fashion and more—we've got tried-and-true tips for looking and feeling great.

8:43am By Ilene Denton

Want to Look Great and Live Longer? Eat Plants, Says an Oncologist

Dr. Amber Orman espouses a plant-based diet and suggests avoiding meat and dairy.

8:00am By Pam Daniel

Senior Athletes are Redefining Aging

"We’re seeing 85-year-olds run marathons. It’s inspiring what these athletes are doing.”

8:48am By David Hackett

These Cosmetic Procedures Can Take the Years Away

People of all ages are embracing a wide range of procedures. Here are a few of the most popular.

8:00am By Su Byron

Can These Much-Hyped New Beauty Products Make You Prettier?

Beauty editor Heather Dunhill tests—and tells.

8:00am By Heather Dunhill

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe