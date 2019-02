A

s Sarasota Magazine turns 40, it’s time to reflect on our city’s past and present. We look at the events that shaped us and images from a day in the life of Sarasota now. Plus, our Mr. Chatterbox, Robert Plunket, recalls the lives of some uniquely Sarasota characters. Sit back and take a sentimental journey with us as we celebrate our 40th anniversary of covering the city we love.