Unity Awards

2018 Unity Awards

These champions of diversity inspire us.

We are living in divisive times. Politically, socially and economically, we seem to be defining ourselves by our differences and demonizing those who aren’t part of our tribe. It’s easy to get depressed about that—or even worse, to give in to it. But right here in Sarasota and Manatee, people are working to bring us together, no matter how varied our beliefs, race, net worth or abilities. The winners of this year’s Unity Awards embrace not only our differences but our shared humanity, and their accomplishments are making our city a richer and more interesting place. 

Come celebrate present and past Unity Award winners with us at a luncheon on February 8 at Michael’s On East. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.  

 

In This Feature:

Sarasota Magazine Hosts the 2018 Unity Awards on Feb. 8

The eighth annual Unity Awards celebrate the people, companies and projects advancing equality, diversity and inclusion in our community and around the world.

01/22/2018 By staff

Meet Tarnisha Cliatt, CEO of the Manasota Black Chamber of Commerce

Cliatt surveyed the local landscape for African-Americans in business and decided she would found a black entrepreneurs club “to network with people who look like us.”

11:47am By Anu Varma

These Three Doctors Want to Make Healthcare Accessible to All

Newtown residents now have access to regular, affordable health care in their own neighborhood at Sarasota Memorial’s Health Care System’s Jean & Alfred Goldstein Health Center.

12:02pm By Susan Burns

Embracing Our Differences Fosters the Spirit of Inclusion and Diversity

Last year, the nonprofit received more than 10,000 entries from 115 countries and 48 states before 45 winners were chosen.

12:24pm By Susan Burrns

Easter Seals CEO Tom Waters Follows His Passion for Philanthropy

“When money does good things, it’s amazing."

12:12pm By Anu Varma

Vickie Oldham Wants to Preserve the History of Newtown

Oldham and a team of professionals and volunteers have produced a book, a report, installed 15 historical markers, conducted oral history interviews and inventoried 150 historic Newtown structures.

12:30pm By Susan Burns

A Small Group of Dedicated Sarasotans Wants to Create a More Humane System for Dealing with Sarasota's Homeless Problem

Creating an Effective Crisis Response to Adult Homelessness distills the complicated needs of the homeless by creating a coordinated entry system so that all agencies dealing with the homeless are using the same data and strategies.

12:49pm By Susan Burns

Judge Charles Williams and Attorney Charlie Ann Syprett Stand Up for Diversity

Williams and Syprett launched the Sarasota County Bar Association Diversity Committee. Their efforts earned them one of our 2013 Unity Awards; here's an update.

12:36pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe