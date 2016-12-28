100 Years of Sarasota History

Paradise. Why is this ultimate accolade so often applied to Sarasota? Is it the balmy weather and the palm trees? The feeling of peace and relaxation as you walk along the beach at sunset? It certainly wasn’t paradise in the early days. Mosquitoes filled the air and everybody who could went north for the summer. And let’s not forget that for half its history Sarasota was rigidly segregated. But in our honey-colored memories it will always be a special place of powdery sand, a game of golf, and the promise of more to come tomorrow…