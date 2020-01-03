SMH HealthFit Earns Re-Certification as Medical Fitness Facility

Sarasota Memorial Hospital's HealthFit facility has been re-certified as a medical fitness facility by the Medical Fitness Association (MFA). HealthFit remains the only certified facility in Sarasota and one of just two in the state, and it was first in the state to achieve the certification in late 2016. To retain the designation, facilities must pass a rigorous recertification process, including an on-site inspection of its medically supervised exercise programs and review of its outcomes.

Only 40 facilities nationwide have earned certification from the MFA. A number of key factors distinguish certified medical fitness centers, including active, regular medical oversight and certified and licensed staff; disease management and prevention programs; health-risk reduction and therapeutic-lifestyle programs; individualized health screening; testing and outcome tracking; quality management, with a focus on measurable results; a focus on improving community health; and written policies and procedures concerning user safety and the ability to respond appropriately to all emergencies.