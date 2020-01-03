Perfect Party: January's Hottest Table Talk

Clockwise from top left: R.LUM.R (Reggie Williams), a ghost orchid, Gen. John Kelly, Todd Bowden and Arlene Hutton Image: Rob Jones

R.LUM.R (Reggie Williams)

The Bradenton-bred Spotify sensation (50 million-plus plays) just released his first LP, Surfacing. The electro R&B tracks showcase his storytelling, vocal range—and influences that include video games. Our party soundtrack, for sure.

Ghost Orchid

If it’s true that flowers have a language all their own, this rare beauty at Sarasota Orchid Society’s show Jan. 4 and 5 may remind neighbors who torpedoed Selby Gardens’ expansion why our city needs a flourishing tropical garden.

General John Kelly

The tight-lipped Marine says his tenure as White House Chief of Staff should be judged by what the President didn’t do. Will he divulge what that means at this month’s Ringling College Library Association Town Hall?

Arlene Hutton

Her Gulf View Drive, on stage at Venice Theatre, focuses on a couple who moves to Siesta Key in the 1950s only to have their lives upended by visiting Northern relatives. Some things never change.

Todd Bowden

We’re not hot to hang with the ex-superintendent, but we’re burning to ask how in #MeToo times he could ignore blatant harassment—then demand a 10-year contract for a $175,000-a-year replacement job.