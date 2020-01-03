  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: A View from the Bridge

Even as the vibrant skyline grows up around us, it’s still possible to savor the peaceful Sarasota lifestyle.

Illustrations by John Pirman 1/3/2020 at 2:24pm Published in the January 2020 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Image: John Pirman

Even as the vibrant skyline grows up around us, it’s still possible to savor the peaceful Sarasota lifestyle—especially behind the wheel of a snazzy ’64 Fairlady convertible while crossing the Ringling Bridge over Sarasota Bay. Heading to or from the beaches and keys, it’s a beautiful picture postcard, and one that repeatedly brings newcomers and visitors back for more.

Filed under
only in sarasota

Eat & Drink

Cajun Classic

Louisiana in a Box Has Perfected the Art of Catfish Louisianne

01/03/2020 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

Siegfried’s Friendly Beer Garden Offers Classic German Fare

01/03/2020 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Caffeine Injection

An Old Bradenton Bank Has Been Converted Into a Fun Coffee Experience

01/02/2020 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Food Truck Lobster Rolls, a Jazz Brunch and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

12/31/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Best of the Year

Our 10 Most Popular Stories of 2019

12/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Best of the Year

The Food Stories You Read and Loved in 2019

12/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

Flashback

Flashback: Pavarotti at the Van Wezel, 1978

01/03/2020 By Ilene Denton

Ain't No Stopping Them Now

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Celebrates the Past and the Future

01/03/2020 By Kay Kipling

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory Explores Pain and Love in Gruesome Playground Injuries

01/03/2020 By Kay Kipling

Jeweler to the Stars

Downton Abbey Jewelry Designer Talks History, Jewelry and Maggie Smith

01/02/2020 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Jan. 2-8

01/02/2020 By Ilene Denton

Best of the Year

Our 10 Most Popular Stories of 2019

12/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Fashion & Shopping

Spice Up Your Kitchen

Four Ways to Take Your Cooking and Entertaining to the Next Level

01/03/2020 By Megan McDonald

Jeweler to the Stars

Downton Abbey Jewelry Designer Talks History, Jewelry and Maggie Smith

01/02/2020 By Kay Kipling

Moving On Up

Retro Boutique Finds Permanent Home

01/02/2020 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

High Brow

We Tried It: Brow Lamination

12/19/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Memory Lane

Best-Selling Author Meik Wiking on The Art of Making Memories

12/16/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Gift Guide

Six Fun Ideas to Up Your Holiday Gifting Game

12/11/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Living Small

Tour a 680-Square-Foot Home in Southside Village

01/02/2020 By Robert Plunket

This New Old House

An Antebellum-Style Home Makes Its Mark on the Manatee River

01/02/2020 By Ilene Denton

Living Small

Three Small Homes That Make Downsizing a Delight

01/02/2020 By Robert Plunket

Living Small

Inside a Modern Cracker Cabin

01/02/2020 By Robert Plunket

Sneak Preview

Venice Neighborhood Walking Tours Commence for Season

01/02/2020 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Sapphire Point Comes to Lakewood Ranch

01/02/2020 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Perfect Party

Perfect Party: January's Hottest Table Talk

01/03/2020 By Pam Daniel

Recycling

Single-Stream Recycling Collection Begins This Week

01/03/2020 By Staff

Philanthropy

FCCI Charitable Foundation Makes First Gift

01/03/2020 By Staff

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: A View from the Bridge

01/03/2020 Illustrations by John Pirman

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

The Jet Set

Private Air Travel Is Up, Up, Up in Sarasota

08/01/2019 By Stacey Altherr Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Allentown from Sarasota-Bradenton

11/12/2019 By Staff

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Health News

SMH HealthFit Earns Re-Certification as Medical Fitness Facility

01/03/2020 By Staff

Clockwork

Intermittent Fasting Has Become a Popular Way to Lose Weight Without Compromising Your Health

01/03/2020 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fitness Fighters

Five People Who Faced Health and Fitness Challenges—and Succeeded Against the Odds

12/31/2019

Mental Health

Bradenton Mental Health Counselor Appointed to Statewide Council on Human Trafficking

12/30/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2020 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe