Only in Sarasota
Only in Sarasota: A View from the Bridge
Even as the vibrant skyline grows up around us, it’s still possible to savor the peaceful Sarasota lifestyle—especially behind the wheel of a snazzy ’64 Fairlady convertible while crossing the Ringling Bridge over Sarasota Bay. Heading to or from the beaches and keys, it’s a beautiful picture postcard, and one that repeatedly brings newcomers and visitors back for more.