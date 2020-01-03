Louisiana in a Box Has Perfected the Art of Catfish Louisianne

Catfish louisianne from Louisiana in a Box Image: Everett Dennison

Catfish louisianne combines two perfect items from Cajun cuisine: ultra-crispy, cornmeal-breaded fried fish, and crawfish étouffée, a thick, almost gravy-like concoction made by sautéing bell peppers, onions and celery in butter, before making a roux with flour and seasonings and adding crawfish tails. When the catfish and étouffée come together at Palmetto’s Louisiana in a Box, which was opened by Jermaine Davis and former NBA star Tyrus Thomas in 2018, bliss ensues. The fish has a beautiful crust on the outside, but is tender and juicy inside, and the rich étouffée delivers a sweet kiss to the palate.