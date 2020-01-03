Four Ways to Take Your Cooking and Entertaining to the Next Level

The Breville Bambino Plus Image: Courtesy Photo

Coffee Klatch

Great espresso can be tricky to make, but we found an elegantly simple solution in the Breville Bambino Plus. Easy to use, the Bambino makes café-quality espresso at home—one or two shots—and expertly froths milk, too. Removable parts make it a breeze to clean. No barista needed. $499.95, Williams-Sonoma, 140 University Town Center Drive, #253, (941) 866-6347, williamssonoma.com

Smeg's four-slice toaster Image: Courtesy Photo

Let’s Toast

Anyone who’s ever experienced uneven, half-browned toast—or agonizingly slow toasting in toaster ovens—knows the difference a great toaster can make. And when the appliance looks great, well, that butters our bread even more. SMEG’s four-slice toaster comes in the brand’s signature retro-cool shape, and the sleek chrome colorway goes with any décor. Plus, it’s got six browning levels, four heating options (including one for bagels and one for defrosting), and a removable crumb tray for quick cleanup. Your breakfast just got an upgrade. $200, smegusa.com

Montes Doggett ceramics Image: Courtesy Photo

Making Waves

Handmade by Mexican designer Monica Porter, the organic shapes of Montes Doggett ceramics will make any tablescape look beautiful. The line is composed of plates, bowls, chargers, cups, tumblers and more, and they look just as elegant as individual pieces as they do a set. From $32.50, Pecky, 100 Central Ave., Suites 1024-1026, Sarasota, (941) 957-0300, peckysrq.com

Ninja's "Foodi" heated blender Image: Courtesy Photo

Warming Trend

Simplify your cooking with the Ninja “Foodi” heated blender. Not only does it purée soups and smoothies to perfection, it can also heat fruit and vegetables, toast spices and melt chocolate or cheese. You can put away your saucepans with this gadget. $159, Crate & Barrel, 140 University Town Center Drive, (941) 702-9900, crateandbarrel.com