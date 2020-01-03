  1. News & City Life
  2. History

Flashback

Flashback: Pavarotti at the Van Wezel, 1978

Pavarotti sang at the hall in 1978 and again in 1980.

By Ilene Denton 1/3/2020 at 12:08pm Published in the January 2020 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Luciano Pavarotti

Image: Courtesy Photo 

Legendary opera star Luciano Pavarotti sang at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in 1978 and again in 1980. In his lovely little book, Performers at the Purple, the late Van Wezel managing director Curt Haug wrote that, after the superstar tenor sang “Ave Maria” as his encore, “he turned around slowly, the hall lights dimmed further, a spotlight came on and he sang it softly to the people on the stage… For me, at that moment, and for the next two minutes, the Van Wezel became a great cathedral—a truly great emotional moment.” As the Van Wezel marks its 50th anniversary this month, it’s nice to look back on moments such as this. 

Filed under
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Cajun Classic

Louisiana in a Box Has Perfected the Art of Catfish Louisianne

01/03/2020 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

Siegfried’s Friendly Beer Garden Offers Classic German Fare

01/03/2020 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Caffeine Injection

An Old Bradenton Bank Has Been Converted Into a Fun Coffee Experience

01/02/2020 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Food Truck Lobster Rolls, a Jazz Brunch and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

12/31/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Best of the Year

Our 10 Most Popular Stories of 2019

12/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Best of the Year

The Food Stories You Read and Loved in 2019

12/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

Flashback

Flashback: Pavarotti at the Van Wezel, 1978

01/03/2020 By Ilene Denton

Ain't No Stopping Them Now

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Celebrates the Past and the Future

01/03/2020 By Kay Kipling

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory Explores Pain and Love in Gruesome Playground Injuries

01/03/2020 By Kay Kipling

Jeweler to the Stars

Downton Abbey Jewelry Designer Talks History, Jewelry and Maggie Smith

01/02/2020 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Jan. 2-8

01/02/2020 By Ilene Denton

Best of the Year

Our 10 Most Popular Stories of 2019

12/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Fashion & Shopping

Spice Up Your Kitchen

Four Ways to Take Your Cooking and Entertaining to the Next Level

01/03/2020 By Megan McDonald

Jeweler to the Stars

Downton Abbey Jewelry Designer Talks History, Jewelry and Maggie Smith

01/02/2020 By Kay Kipling

Moving On Up

Retro Boutique Finds Permanent Home

01/02/2020 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

High Brow

We Tried It: Brow Lamination

12/19/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Memory Lane

Best-Selling Author Meik Wiking on The Art of Making Memories

12/16/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Gift Guide

Six Fun Ideas to Up Your Holiday Gifting Game

12/11/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Living Small

Tour a 680-Square-Foot Home in Southside Village

01/02/2020 By Robert Plunket

This New Old House

An Antebellum-Style Home Makes Its Mark on the Manatee River

01/02/2020 By Ilene Denton

Living Small

Three Small Homes That Make Downsizing a Delight

01/02/2020 By Robert Plunket

Living Small

Inside a Modern Cracker Cabin

01/02/2020 By Robert Plunket

Sneak Preview

Venice Neighborhood Walking Tours Commence for Season

01/02/2020 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Sapphire Point Comes to Lakewood Ranch

01/02/2020 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Perfect Party

Perfect Party: January's Hottest Table Talk

01/03/2020 By Pam Daniel

Recycling

Single-Stream Recycling Collection Begins This Week

01/03/2020 By Staff

Philanthropy

FCCI Charitable Foundation Makes First Gift

01/03/2020 By Staff

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: A View from the Bridge

01/03/2020 Illustrations by John Pirman

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

The Jet Set

Private Air Travel Is Up, Up, Up in Sarasota

08/01/2019 By Stacey Altherr Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Allentown from Sarasota-Bradenton

11/12/2019 By Staff

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Health News

SMH HealthFit Earns Re-Certification as Medical Fitness Facility

01/03/2020 By Staff

Clockwork

Intermittent Fasting Has Become a Popular Way to Lose Weight Without Compromising Your Health

01/03/2020 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fitness Fighters

Five People Who Faced Health and Fitness Challenges—and Succeeded Against the Odds

12/31/2019

Mental Health

Bradenton Mental Health Counselor Appointed to Statewide Council on Human Trafficking

12/30/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2020 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe