FCCI Charitable Foundation Makes First Gift

Pictured (L to R): Nelle Miller, chairwoman, All Faiths Food Bank; Ali Medved, tax manager, FCCI; Denise Cotler, chief development officer, All Faiths Food Bank; Stanley Eding, AVP, insurance services and administration, FCCI; Sandra Frank, CEO, All Faiths Food Bank; Kelly Lyons, assistant to the president, FCCI; Craig Johnson, chairman of the board, president and CEO, FCCI; and Rich Rueger, SVP, corporate underwriting, FCCI Image: Courtesy Photo

The FCCI Charitable Foundation, the charitable arm of FCCI Insurance Group, has distributed its first local donation. On December 20, FCCI representatives delivered an $80,000 check to All Faiths Food Bank. The funds for this contribution were raised through a month of fundraising events in October, including the Joe Keene Golf Classic Tournament, the raffling of gifts donated by senior company leaders, an officer luncheon, bingo, dodgeball and a game night. The FCCI Charitable Foundation Committee selected food banks from each regional location—covering 19 states—to receive the money raised from its fall 2019 fundraising campaigns; All Faiths Food Bank was selected as this region’s beneficiary. Other organizations that FCCI supports, both financially and through service, include The Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota, Children First, Easter Seals, Suncoast Charities for Children, United Way, and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.