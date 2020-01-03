Philanthropy
FCCI Charitable Foundation Makes First Gift
All Faiths Food Bank received $80,000 from the foundation.
The FCCI Charitable Foundation, the charitable arm of FCCI Insurance Group, has distributed its first local donation. On December 20, FCCI representatives delivered an $80,000 check to All Faiths Food Bank. The funds for this contribution were raised through a month of fundraising events in October, including the Joe Keene Golf Classic Tournament, the raffling of gifts donated by senior company leaders, an officer luncheon, bingo, dodgeball and a game night. The FCCI Charitable Foundation Committee selected food banks from each regional location—covering 19 states—to receive the money raised from its fall 2019 fundraising campaigns; All Faiths Food Bank was selected as this region’s beneficiary. Other organizations that FCCI supports, both financially and through service, include The Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota, Children First, Easter Seals, Suncoast Charities for Children, United Way, and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.