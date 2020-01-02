Venice Neighborhood Walking Tours Commence for Season

A home on the Venezia Park Walking Tour. Image: Courtesy Venice Museum & Archives

The Island of Venice, mapped out nearly a century ago by pioneering Boston-based city planner John Nolen on behalf of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, is home to a number of historically significant residences—so many that the Venice Museum & Archives hosts two weekly 90-minute walking tours in-season.

The Venezia Park Walking Tour, held every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., takes participants through residential neighborhoods surrounding downtown Venice. The tour starts and ends at the Venice Museum & Archives, 351 Nassau St. S. The Grand Homes Walking Tour, held every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., visits several high-end residences and explores the connection between them and illustrious leaders of the day, including Thomas Edison. It starts and ends at the gazebo in Centennial Park. Both tours this year will also focus on influential women through Venice’s history.

Architectural historian Sebastian Liseo leads both walking tours. The cost for each is $20, which includes bottled water and a discount at the museum’s gift shop. Twenty-four-hour advance reservations are required; visit venicemuseum.org/ or call (941) 486-2487. Tours book quickly and no walk-ups are permitted.