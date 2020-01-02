An Old Bradenton Bank Has Been Converted Into a Fun Coffee Experience

Tellers is located in an old Bank of America branch in downtown Bradenton. Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

The service window at 1201 Sixth Ave. W., in downtown Bradenton, still looks like a place where you pull up in your car, scour your glove compartment for a pen and put signed checks into a pneumatic tube, but these days, it’s not cash that comes back through the window, but coffee.

Tellers, a whimsical coffee service window, opened in an old Bank of America branch in 2018 and offers a range of drip coffees ($2-$2.50), espresso drinks ($2.50-$4), teas ($2-$4.60) and pastries ($3.25-$3.50). You don’t drive up to the window, but instead park and walk up. When you get near, the old teller window whooshes open and a friendly barista asks for your order. Once it’s done, you can hang out at one of a handful of picnic tables or lounge in a chair set out on one of the old bank’s concrete islands, or just take your beverage to go.

The drinks are exceptional. A classic cortado offers a formidable kick, while the shop’s custom “Ricky Ricardo” nods to a Cuban cafecito, with espresso, hot milk and sugar. (The “Lucy” is similar, just a bit sweeter.)

Hanging at Tellers is fine, but I recommend taking your coffee for a walk. The shop is located in a rapidly changing section of Bradenton, with co-working facilities, hip marketing firms, cute hangouts like Oscura Café & Bar, the upscale restaurant Chateau 13, the bakery Sugar Cubed and The Daily Dose, a “juice garden.” Every cool, walkable neighborhood needs an equally cool caffeine provider. Tellers is exactly that.

Tellers is located at 1201 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, and is open 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more info, call (941) 209-5144 or visit the shop's Facebook page.