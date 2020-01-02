Sapphire Point Comes to Lakewood Ranch

Pulte Homes is expected to break ground this spring on model homes in its newest community, Sapphire Point at Lakewood Ranch.

Located on Uihlein Road off State Road 70, just past the Premier Sports Campus and across from the Lakewood National Golf Club, Sapphire Point will encompass about 475 one- and two-story single-family homes around 60 acres of preserves and 35 acres of lakes. An amenity center with clubhouse, resort-style pool, fitness center, pickleball courts and playground will be built. Sapphire Point is expected to debut this fall.