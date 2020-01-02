Awards
Local Firm Wins 'Good Design' Awards
The company took top honors in the medical, sports and recreation, and interactive media categories.
Sarasota-based design studio Robrady Design won three awards during this year’s Good Design program, hosted by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. The company was recognized for its work on the Pill, a cost-effective, smart opioid dispenser that improves compliance and provides monitoring for physicians and patients; its work on the Yamaha 275 jetboat; and its work with Medallion Instrumentation Systems to create a clean Human Machine Interface (HMI) experience that reflects the high-end watercraft company's principles. Robrady competed with a record 900 submissions from more than 47 countries.