  1. Features
  2. Three Small Homes That Make Downsizing a Delight

Living Small

Inside a Modern Cracker Cabin

Mike's Hammock combines aging-in-place requirements with sustainability, a cool modern aesthetic and more than a little Cracker house in its DNA.

By Robert Plunket 1/2/2020 at 10:48am Published in the January 2020 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Mike's Hammock was designed and built by contractor Josh Wynne for his dad. 

Image: Ryan Gamma

Sometimes it seems that every small home has a story to tell, and Mike’s Hammock is one of the best. In appearance it’s a highly styled modern home of just 600 square feet, the sort of structure that might be the guest house on a movie mogul’s estate. In reality, it’s the retirement home of Josh Wynne’s father, Mike. And it’s located on a working farm near Nokomis. In fact, it occupies the space where the pigpen used to be.

“My dad adopted me when I was 2,” Josh explains. “He was the hardest-working, most selfless man I know.” Josh grew up to become one of the area’s leading custom home builders, the man you go to if you want the highest-quality and soundest sustainability factor. Just as important, his buildings invariably have a touch of the poet.

Mike's Hammock is situated on a working farm in Nokomis.

Image: Ryan Gamma

His father’s dream had always been to someday retire to a cabin in the woods. As he grew older and developed health issues, Josh decided the time had come to make his dad’s dream come true. The home he designed and constructed combines aging-in-place requirements with sustainability and a cool modern aesthetic that shows more than a little Cracker house in its DNA.

To minimize the footprint, the home is built on piers and cantilevered amid the surrounding vegetation so it seems much larger than it really is. “The goal was to make it feel like it was floating in the palms,” Josh says. Only one tree had to be removed, and three more were added.

The Southern pine shiplap that covers the interior comes from a nearby construction project and was measured and cut so carefully that “we barely filled one dumpster during construction.” It covers both interior and exterior walls, sometimes running horizontally, sometimes vertically. The interior walls that define the space are kept white so that they visually disappear and reflect light.

The full-size, modern kitchen.

Image: Courtesy Photo

The cabin boasts a full-size kitchen with a hidden pantry and concrete counters. The cabinets are from IKEA, but there are no upper ones that would be out of reach for an older resident. The bathroom is oversized and features a large walk-in shower.

The attention to detail is spectacular, as befits a labor of love. The yellow pine was milled in specific sizes to create precise alignments. And the exterior corrugation matches that of the nearby 70-year-old barn. “Yes, I overdid it,” Josh admits. “That’s the benefit of small spaces.”

Mike’s Hammock, as the house is known, has won several major awards. But the real satisfaction comes in the improved quality of life it provides. “My dad’s health has improved drastically since he moved in,” Josh reports. “He loves his home. He’s out tending the chickens right now.”

Filed under
Josh Wynne Construction, real estate
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. Three Small Homes That Make Downsizing a Delight

Tour a 680-Square-Foot Home in Southside Village

It's like something out of a storybook.

Peek Inside the First Shipping Container Home in Sarasota County

Bill and Kathryn Birkholz have not just a new house but a whole new lifestyle.

Can Accessory Dwelling Units Ease the Area’s Affordable Housing Crisis?

In Sarasota County, four out of 10 households are defined as being “cost-burdened,” meaning they are spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing.

Eat & Drink

Caffeine Injection

An Old Bradenton Bank Has Been Converted Into a Fun Coffee Experience

01/02/2020 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Food Truck Lobster Rolls, a Jazz Brunch and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

12/31/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Best of the Year

Our 10 Most Popular Stories of 2019

12/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Best of the Year

The Food Stories You Read and Loved in 2019

12/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Happy New Year!

Your Guide to Celebrating New Year's Eve in Sarasota

12/26/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Bubble up

Tips For Picking the Perfect Sparkling Wine for New Year's Eve

12/26/2019 By Bob McGinn

Arts & Entertainment

Jeweler to the Stars

Downton Abbey Jewelry Designer Talks History, Jewelry and Maggie Smith

01/02/2020 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Jan. 2-8

01/02/2020 By Ilene Denton

Best of the Year

Our 10 Most Popular Stories of 2019

12/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Football

Billy Huthman Named Head Football Coach at North Port High School

12/27/2019 By Staff

Happy New Year!

Your Guide to Celebrating New Year's Eve in Sarasota

12/26/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Dec. 26-Jan. 1

12/26/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Jeweler to the Stars

Downton Abbey Jewelry Designer Talks History, Jewelry and Maggie Smith

01/02/2020 By Kay Kipling

Moving On Up

Retro Boutique Finds Permanent Home

01/02/2020 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

High Brow

We Tried It: Brow Lamination

12/19/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Memory Lane

Best-Selling Author Meik Wiking on The Art of Making Memories

12/16/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Gift Guide

Six Fun Ideas to Up Your Holiday Gifting Game

12/11/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Sweet spot

Sample Exotic Candies From Around the World at This Colorful Sarasota Shop

12/06/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Home & Real Estate

Living Small

Tour a 680-Square-Foot Home in Southside Village

01/02/2020 By Robert Plunket

This New Old House

An Antebellum-Style Home Makes Its Mark on the Manatee River

01/02/2020 By Ilene Denton

Living Small

Three Small Homes That Make Downsizing a Delight

01/02/2020 By Robert Plunket

Living Small

Inside a Modern Cracker Cabin

01/02/2020 By Robert Plunket

Sneak Preview

Venice Neighborhood Walking Tours Commence for Season

01/02/2020 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Sapphire Point Comes to Lakewood Ranch

01/02/2020 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Climate Change

Climate Adaption and Mitigation Center Receives Tax-Exempt Status

01/02/2020 By Staff

Fast Track

CPA Firm Hires Tax Manager for International Tax Segment

01/02/2020 By Staff

Fast Track

Budge Huskey Named Premier Sotheby's Chief Executive Officer

01/02/2020 By Staff

Grants

City of Palmetto Receives $1.5 Million Infrastructure Grant

01/02/2020 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

The Jet Set

Private Air Travel Is Up, Up, Up in Sarasota

08/01/2019 By Stacey Altherr Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Allentown from Sarasota-Bradenton

11/12/2019 By Staff

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Fitness Fighters

Five People Who Faced Health and Fitness Challenges—and Succeeded Against the Odds

12/31/2019

Mental Health

Bradenton Mental Health Counselor Appointed to Statewide Council on Human Trafficking

12/30/2019 By Staff

Deep impact

An Early Childhood Development Expert Explains How Trauma and Stress Can Derail a Kid's Life

12/19/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health News

Blake Trauma Center Receives Verification From American College of Surgeons

12/18/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2020 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe