Fast Track
CPA Firm Hires Tax Manager for International Tax Segment
Danielle Logan has 20 years of experience in domestic and international business tax provision, planning and compliance.
Kerkering, Barberio & Co., Certified Public Accountants, have announced that Danielle Logan has joined the firm as a tax manager on its international tax team. Logan received her Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Connecticut State University, Ancell School of Business. She has 20 years of industry tax experience for domestic and international business tax provision, planning and compliance.