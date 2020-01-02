Climate Change
Climate Adaption and Mitigation Center Receives Tax-Exempt Status
The center plans to invest $2 million into building a curated database of peer-reviewed science to inform decision-making in academia, government and the private sector.
The Climate Adaption and Mitigation Center, which focuses on the impacts of climate change in Florida—including red tide and harmful algal blooms, hurricanes and sea level rise—recently received tax-exempt status from the IRS. The organization is currently trying to raise $2 million into building a curated database of peer-reviewed science to inform decision-making in academia, government and the private sector. The database will be accessible via a website that the center plans to build using donor contributions, and also plans to hold a conference series about climate change in the future, with the first one in April of this year. It held its first conference, a sold-out event titled "Global to Local: Adapting to a Warming Climate Conference," in February 2019.