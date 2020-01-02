Fast Track
Budge Huskey Named Premier Sotheby's Chief Executive Officer
Huskey was previously president and CEO of Coldwell Banker.
Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has appointed Budge Huskey as chief executive officer. The appointment follows a three-year succession plan first announced when he joined the brokerage firm as president in 2016. Huskey will oversee all of the operations and growth strategies of the $5 billion real estate company, a leading affiliate in the Sotheby’s International Realty network and ranked as the 34th largest real estate brokerage company in the country. Huskey succeeds Judy Green, who led the organization through a decade of significant expansion and who remains a shareholder in the company serving in an advisory capacity. Huskey previously led the Coldwell Banker brand as president and CEO before electing to return to Florida and the brokerage business.