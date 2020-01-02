Budge Huskey Named Premier Sotheby's Chief Executive Officer

Budge Huskey Image: Courtesy Photo

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has appointed Budge Huskey as chief executive officer. The appointment follows a three-year succession plan first announced when he joined the brokerage firm as president in 2016. Huskey will oversee all of the operations and growth strategies of the $5 billion real estate company, a leading affiliate in the Sotheby’s International Realty network and ranked as the 34th largest real estate brokerage company in the country. Huskey succeeds Judy Green, who led the organization through a decade of significant expansion and who remains a shareholder in the company serving in an advisory capacity. Huskey previously led the Coldwell Banker brand as president and CEO before electing to return to Florida and the brokerage business.