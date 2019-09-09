Suncoast Science Center Launches After-School and Weekend Youth Programs

Students at the Suncoast Science Center/Faulhaber Fab Lab Image: Courtesy Photo

The Suncoast Science Center/Faulhaber Fab Lab is launching new youth programs for elementary and middle school students this September. After-school middle school programs include a five-week “Brainbenders” course, centered on shifting students’ perception of mathematics and preparing them for success in high school Honors, Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) classes. A 10-week “Coding & Game Design” course will teach Python programming language as well as computer science fundamentals. A five-week “Physics Fun” course will teach physical science principles to students through hands on challenges and projects. The programs range from $150-300 and include all supplies.

Additionally, "STEM Saturdays" classes launch Sept. 21 and take fourth- and fifth-grade students on an interactive exploration of various science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts. Weekly themes include robotics, Makers Day, electronics, art lab, rocketry and chemistry. Each session is $40; limited spaces are available. To learn more, click here.