Local PR Chapter Announces New Corporate Sponsorship

Kim Livengood, Kendra Gemma and Janet Hazuda Image: Courtesy Photo

The Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (CWC-FPRA) has a new corporate sponsor for the 2019-2020 fiscal year: Achieva Credit Union. As a sponsor, Achieva Credit Union is underwriting the chapter’s monthly networking and educational programs. Chapter president Kim Livengood says the sponsorship came about when CWC-FPRA leadership approached the credit union in search of banking services.