Bradenton's Remote Area Medical Free Clinic Seeks Volunteers

A Remote Area Medical Clinic in Tennessee. Image: Courtesy Photo

The fifth annual Remote Area Medical Free Clinic will take place at Manatee Technical College in Bradenton on Oct. 12 and 13, and organizers say they “desperately need” dental and eye care professionals to help accommodate patients. The clinic has been held in Bradenton every year since 2015, delivering more than 6,750 free dental, optical and medical procedures to almost 4,000 patients. Services are offered to every patient at the clinic on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“This year, we desperately need help,” Dr. Richard Conard, the organizer of the Bradenton event, says. “We have too few dental and optical professional volunteers to serve all the patients we know will be here.”

Volunteer dentists, oral surgeons, opticians, optometrists, and ophthalmologists are encouraged to contact Lori Dengler at lorijd4@gmail.com. Volunteer professional providers are offered free meals during the event. Lodging is also provided for medical professionals coming from a distance exceeding 100 miles. Because Florida’s legislature does not permit out-of-state medical professionals to provide free medical care to Florida residents, only Florida-licensed professionals are able to volunteer.