Selby Gardens Master Plan the Focus of Next Tiger Bay Luncheon

A rendering of Selby Gardens' master plan. Image: Courtesy Overland Partners

The Sarasota Tiger Bay Club's Oct. 3 meeting will focus on Selby Gardens' $92 million master plan, which has drawn criticism from residents and who worry about an increase in traffic on the neighborhood streets surrounding the garden, as well as the size of the planned five-story parking garage. (Relatives of Marie Selby—who founded the gardens—insist that the gardens' vision is in keeping with her legacy, writing in a recent open letter that they "strongly believe she would have been thrilled" by the master plan.) Tiger Bay's discussion and luncheon will feature a "pro" panel (Jennifer Rominiecki, president and CEO of Selby Gardens; Ken Shelin, who lives near the gardens and is a former commissioner) and a "con" panel (attorney Dana Watts; city commissioner Martin Hyde), and will be moderated by attorney Morgan Bentley. Cost is $27 for members and $32 for nonmembers; for more information, click here.