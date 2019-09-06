Food Bank of Manatee Donates More Than 21,000 Bags of Food to Food-Insecure Children

The Food Bank of Manatee, a program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, distributed more than 21,000 "summer relief bags" of food to food-insecure children in Manatee County during the months of June, July, and August as part of its "Sack Summer Hunger" campaign. The bags also included more than 126,000 meals for children during the weekends. In addition to summer hunger sacks, nearly 800 families in crisis received emergency food and baby baskets and over 1 million pounds of food was distributed to food pantries and partners. Numerous volunteers donated more than 870 hours of time to pack the bags, which were distributed throughout 46 Manatee County partner sites. All the bags were made possible through funds raised by donors, with donations ranging from $3 to $50,000.