County Will Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The community is invited to a remembrance ceremony hosted by Sarasota County Emergency Services to honor those individuals who lost their lives on 9/11. The ceremony will take place 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Fire Station 16, 5875 Hummingbird Ave., Sarasota. Emergency Services director Rich Collins and Sarasota County fire chief Michael Regnier will provide comments during the ceremony.



In addition, the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners will hold a moment of silence at the Sarasota County Administration Center at 10:09 a.m. during its regularly scheduled meeting. An artifact from the former site of the World Trade Center will also be available for viewing in the administration center lobby. The Sarasota County Administration Center is located at 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.