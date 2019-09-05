Your Top 7 Things to Do: Sept. 5-11

"Grace," by Matt Maier, winner of the 2018 Juried Photographic Exhibition. Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Sept. 7-29

Got a case of hurricane fever? Get out and celebrate nature at the latest edition of Selby Gardens’ annual juried photographic exhibition, with photographers showing us their takes on the botanical gardens. Shown here, last year’s winning photo, "Grace," by Matt Maier.

Sept. 6

The Sarasota Opera House wraps up its summers classic film series with Mel Brooks hilarious Young Frankenstein, airing on the big screen Friday night. Everybody now, “Walk this way…”

Mote Aquarium Image: Courtesy Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium

Sept. 7

Florida residents can explore the fascinating sea creatures at Mote Aquarium every Saturday this September. Some restrictions apply; get the details here.

Lakewood Ranch Music on Main Image: Courtesy Lakewood Ranch

Sept. 6

The Goodbye Eddie band fills Main Street with classic rock favorites at this month’s popular street party. Food vendors, beer trucks and more, too.

The scene at Ringling Underground. Image: Courtesy Ringling Museum of Art

Sept. 5

The Ringling Museum courtyard and select galleries stay open till 11 p.m. tonight for live music and dancing by the light of the moon.

Sept. 5

The popular Americana music group comes to the Blue Rooster with its fresh takes on traditional folk and bluegrass.

Opening Sept. 5

The too-wild-to-be-true story of Jackie Kennedy’s relatives, Edith Ewing Bouvier Beale and her daughter, Little Edie, is captured in this fascinating, funny and heartbreaking musical that won lots of Tony Awards on Broadway. Now it comes to the Manatee Players through Sept. 22.