Gulf Coast Community Foundation Hires Two

C.J. Bannister Image: Courtesy Photo

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation has added two philanthropic advisors to its philanthropy team. In their new roles, C.J. Bannister and Matt Kahn will work directly with Kirstin Fulkerson, a 16-year member of the Gulf Coast staff who was recently promoted to senior vice president for philanthropy, to engage donors and grow the foundation's philanthropic resources.

Bannister, who joined Gulf Coast in July, is an Air Force veteran as well as a former financial advisor. She transitioned into the nonprofit sector by joining Goodwill Manasota as its first director of veterans services, and most recently served as chief development officer for Sarasota Military Academy Foundation. Kahn joined Gulf Coast in mid-August after serving most recently as regional director of the American Jewish Committee’s San Francisco office. Before that, he worked as associate director of interfaith relations at Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston.