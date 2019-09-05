Philanthropy
Community Day School Students Donate to Chabad of Nassau
Once Hurricane Dorian made its way past Florida, sparing Sarasota, students at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School wanted to do something for the victims of the hurricane. They decided to send funds from the school's Tzedakah Fund—to which children can choose to contribute each week on Shabbat—to Chabad of Nassau, which fared better than many other places in the Bahamas and has partnered with the Red Cross to help provide aid to those in need. The Community Day students proudly presented a check for $250 to Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz of Chabad of Sarasota to forward to Chabad of Nassau.