Community Day School Students Donate to Chabad of Nassau

Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz of Chabad of Sarasota with Community Day students. From left to right: Maya Werbow, Tyler Ruben, Jacob Lirio, Caroline Ceaser, Oakley Clements, Jake Saltzberg, Matt Cook, Tyler Murray and Seraphina Goldberg Image: Courtesy Photo

Once Hurricane Dorian made its way past Florida, sparing Sarasota, students at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School wanted to do something for the victims of the hurricane. They decided to send funds from the school's Tzedakah Fund—to which children can choose to contribute each week on Shabbat—to Chabad of Nassau, which fared better than many other places in the Bahamas and has partnered with the Red Cross to help provide aid to those in need. The Community Day students proudly presented a check for $250 to Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz of Chabad of Sarasota to forward to Chabad of Nassau.