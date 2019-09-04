UnidosNow Hires Two

Esther Garcia Image: Courtesy Photo

UnidosNow, the local organization whose mission is to "elevate the quality of life of the growing Hispanic/Latino community through education, integration, and civic engagement," has hired Cintia Elenstar as program manager and Esther Garcia as coordinator of program initiatives. Prior to joining UnidosNow, Argentinian-born Elenstar was the founder and CEO of WOW Argentina, a travel company that was listed in the prestigious Lonely Planet and Fodor's travel guidebooks. Garcia, an Emory University graduate and the daughter of immigrants from Mexico and Guatemala who's beginning her professional career at UnidosNow, worked for Emory's Center for Women, Office for Racial and Cultural Engagement, Office of LGBT Life, and as an intern for the Commission on Racial and Social Justice.