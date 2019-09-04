Teri Hansen Named to 'Florida 500' List

Teri A. Hansen Image: Courtesy Photo

Teri A. Hansen, president and CEO of the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, was named one of Florida Trend magazine’s "Florida 500," which highlights the most influential executives in different economic sectors throughout the state. Hansen joins a dozen other philanthropic leaders named to the list.

Under Hansen's leadership, the Barancik Foundation has spearheaded community efforts like First 1,000 Days and Here4Youth Mental Health initiative. Previously, Hansen was president and CEO the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, which awarded more than $200 million in grants during her 13-year tenure.

Hansen earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from San Diego State University and served as a public affairs officer in the U.S. Air Force. She also completed Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program. She serves on the boards of Ringling College of Art and Design, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Philanthropic Network.