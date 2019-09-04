  1. Health & Fitness
Sarasota Memorial Earns 'Age-Friendly' Recognition

SMH is the only hospital in the region, and one of a handful in Florida, with "age-friendly" status.

By Staff 9/4/2019 at 4:22pm

Image: Courtesy Photo

Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) recently received national recognition as an "age-friendly health system,” joining more than 100 hospitals in the U.S. that are implementing best practices to enhance care for older adults. The movement is led by The John A. Hartford Foundation and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement to encourage hospitals and other care settings to deliver safe, reliable, high-quality care based on what matters most to older adults as individuals. SMH is the only hospital in the region, and one of a handful in Florida, with "age-friendly" status. Health systems participating in the initiative are testing and putting into place a set of evidence-based interventions that have proven to be essential in providing better care to older patients. Sarasota Memorial also earned special recognition for being "committed to care excellence,” an honor given to organizations that have demonstrated their leadership in the age-friendly movement by sharing data and other information that shows the impact of their efforts.

