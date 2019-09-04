Elections Office to Host Orientation for Potential Bilingual Poll Workers

The Sarasota County elections office will be hosting a series of poll worker orientation sessions beginning Sept. 10 for bilingual (English-Spanish) voters who are interested in becoming poll workers. Sarasota County residents who are registered or pre-registered to vote, bilingual, and interested in learning more about working at the polls for the 2020 elections and beyond may attend one of the following orientation sessions (no appointment necessary):

Sept 10, 6 p.m. - Selby Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota

Sept 11, 1 p.m. - William H. Jervey Library, 300 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice

Sept 18, 6 p.m. - Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port

Sept 19, 1 p.m. - Selby Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota

The purpose of the orientation is to inform interested individuals about the various poll worker positions and responsibilities and to provide an overview of basic election day procedures. Each orientation session is expected to last 1½ to 2 hours. The elections office is recruiting people to work as inspectors and deputies at designated precincts on election day and during early voting periods prior to each election. Elections in 2020 include the March 17 presidential preference primary, August 18 primary and November 3 general elections.

Inspectors check in and issue ballots to eligible voters, monitor and explain how to use the voting equipment, and offer other assistance needed. Inspectors earn $160 per election and $11 an hour during early voting.

Deputies designate the no-solicitation zone and are responsible for maintaining order at their polling places. A deputy earns $160 per election and $11 an hour during early voting.

For more information about orientation or working at the polls, please call the poll worker department at (941) 861.8640 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, or email pollworker@SarasotaVotes.com.