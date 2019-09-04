Drum Circle Distilling's New Coffee-Flavored Rum Is a Big Hit

Drum Circle Distilling's new coffee-flavored rum. Image: Everett Dennison

Before he launched Drum Circle Distilling a decade ago, Troy Roberts used to buy rum and infuse it with different flavors in jars on his kitchen counter. Some flavors worked; others didn’t. But it’s that spirit of experimentation that led him and his son, Drum Circle distiller Wyatt Roberts, to come up with an idea for a new coffee rum last year. To make it, the company runs its silver Siesta Key Rum through Colombian beans roasted by Latitude 23.5 Coffee and Tea. The results are flying off the shelves of ABC and Total Wine stores and local liquor shops. Drum Circle’s mantra is “real stuff,” Troy Roberts says. No additives, no shortcuts. “We’re all about what’s in the bottle.”