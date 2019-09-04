A 'Build Your Own Biscuit' Brunch and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

The Art Ovation's rooftop bar. Image: Courtesy Photo

Friday, Sept. 6

From 5 to 9 p.m., Seagrape Wine Company will be offering a variety of adult juice samples. For $20, sample eight different wines and take your Riedel stemware home with you. A food truck, The Schnitzel Trailer, will also be there, serving German cuisines à la carte. For more information and to RSVP, head here.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Throw on your finest kilt and join SRQ Trolley on a guided pub tour. Departing at 6 p.m. from The Shamrock, guests will visit a number of brewhouses, including Motorworks and JDub's, before returning to the pub. Each stop along the way will provide a special treat. Tickets are $50 and can be found here.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Join the Art Ovation in the Overture Restaurant for the hotel's first Brunch & Brushes event. In addition to buffet classics such as made-to-order omelets, guests can enjoy a "Build Your Own Biscuit" station or nibble Thai chili peel-and-eat shrimp. Afterward, head up to the Perspective Rooftop Pool Bar for live music and relaxation. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by rooftop entertainment 2 to 5 p.m. The buffet starts at $34, with $15 bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys.

Starting at 12:30 p.m., Darwin Brewing Co, in tandem with Wild Orchid Yoga & Wellness, will be guiding guests on how to playfully combine a cold one with their yoga poses. No previous experience is required. Stick around to learn about essential oils while enjoying a $4 glass of Darwin's Circa 1926 Tangerine Wheat beer. Ten dollars will reserve your yoga spot and cover your first round. Limited seats are available.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

This free course offered by the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Sarasota County office gives attendees the opportunity to learn cooking tips from seasoned professionals. Learn new tricks for flavoring your food, helpful hints on making your meals healthier and best practices for storing herbs and spices. The class starts at 10 a.m. and runs for approximately one hour. Register online here.