The Farmhouse Donuts and Decor Opens Sarasota Location

The Farmhouse, a custom furniture, home décor and doughnut shop, has opened its first location in Sarasota at 4001 Clark Road. The 2,160-square-foot space is the company’s third location in the Southeast, and second in the Sarasota-Manatee area. Plans are currently underway to open additional locations in Orlando, Gainesville and Houston. Doug Sullivan of Ian Black Real Estate represented The Farmhouse in the transaction and will be working with owners Nancie and Steven Sheardown on the multi-state expansion. Steve Horn, also of Ian Black Real Estate, represented the landlord, The EXPO on Clark. The Farmhouse will be located in the same shopping center as Oak and Stone; in addition to its Sarasota and Bradenton locations, there is a third location in Clayton, Ga.