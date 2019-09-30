Sarasota Memorial Hospital Introduces New Podcast

Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) CEO David Verinder is introducing a new podcast series for the healthcare system’s digital following. Verinder hopes the podcast, titled SMH HealthCasts, will make a meaningful impact on the tech generation in the Tampa Bay region. Hosted by veteran medical journalist Heidi Godman, the series’ first episode features a Q&A with Verinder that explores the evolution of Sarasota’s public health system, its community mission and Verinder's vision for SMH's future. New episodes, available in both audio and video formats, will be released twice a month and feature interviews with SMH experts covering a wide range of topics, from technological advancements and medical milestones to the latest health risks and screening guidelines. Each episode will last about 20 minutes and be available on all major podcast apps, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify, and online at www.smh.com/podcast.