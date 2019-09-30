New Café Coming to University Town Center

The exterior of the future Georgie's Garden Café Image: Courtesy Photo

Start making your 2020 brunch plans now: Georgie's Garden Café, a sister restaurant to the popular Naples eatery Jane's Café, is set to open in the University Town Center shopping area early next year. Georgie's will be located on N. Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, adjacent to Acropolis Greek Taverna. The restaurant will serve breakfast, brunch and lunch, with a selection of vegan and gluten-free options, plus coffee and cocktails. The Jane's menu includes a number of breakfast sandwiches, omelettes, salads and sandwiches—more than enough to get our stomachs rumbling.