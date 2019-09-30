Jess McIntryre Named Make-a-Wish Suncoast Regional Manager

Jess McIntyre Image: Courtesy Photo

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has named Jess McIntyre its Suncoast regional manager. McIntyre will lead fundraising efforts on the Suncoast, recruit and train volunteers, and promote the Make-A-Wish brand. She will also develop a strategic plan for the region and work with a volunteer advisory board that helps raise the dollars required to grant life-changing wishes to critically ill children and families. Prior to joining the Southern Florida chapter, McIntyre resident managed client services for the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation in Sarasota.

Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 12,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses. The Southern Florida chapter’s territory includes four regions (Suncoast, Tampa Bay, southeast and southwest Florida) and the U.S. Virgin Islands.