Tickets on Sale for East Meets West Regional Business Expo

The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance and Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce are once again partnering to present the East Meets West Regional Business Expo on September 19 at Robarts Arena in Sarasota. More than 100 exhibitors and a crowd of over 750 people are anticipated for the annual tradeshow event, and one lucky attendee will walk away with two round-trip Southwest Airlines tickets good for anywhere in the continental United States. Participants can connect with professionals from across Sarasota and Manatee counties and catch a glimpse at the latest products and services from local businesses. They'll also enjoy food and drinks from Apple Spice, California Pizza Kitchen, Chart House, Fresh Kitchen, Norman Love Confections, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Oak & Stone, Skyline Chili, and Speaks Clam Bar. Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door; for more information, click here.