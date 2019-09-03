  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Restaurant Reviews

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

Mar Vista's updates include a state-of-the-art kitchen, an outdoor fireplace and a revamped dining room and bar. What hasn’t changed? The magic.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 9/3/2019 at 3:10pm Published in the September 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

The redesigned space offers lots of indoor and outdoor seating.

Image: Chad Spencer

The renovated Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant & Pub looks like a million bucks. Or maybe more like $2 million: That’s the reported price tag for the Longboat Key restaurant’s major overhaul between late 2016 and early 2019. The changeover included the addition of a state-of-the-art kitchen, an outdoor fireplace and a revamped dining room and bar. What hasn’t changed? The magic.

Eating out back underneath the property’s buttonwood trees, which provide shade and hold up strings of lights and bulging staghorn ferns, is a postcard-perfect example of what makes eating outside in Southwest Florida so wonderful. The back yard stretches to a small beach that dips into Sarasota Bay. On a typical evening, kids in swim trunks and water wings dig into the sandy shore while their parents sip Coronas at nearby tables. Diners paddle up by kayak or tie up their boats at one of the restaurant’s 14 slips, passing over nervy pipefish scuttling amid the seagrass.

Mar Vista's emphasis is on Gulf seafood.

Image: Chad Spencer

 

As you’d imagine, the food is tailored to match the ambiance, with an emphasis on Gulf seafood. You can start your meal with crispy fried fish collars drizzled with a zingy lime and chili sauce ($16) and keep it rolling with a rich cioppino stuffed with fish, shrimp and clams ($28), or go all in on a Florida steam pot doused with either Old Bay or Cajun seasonings ($35) with someone you love.

The restaurant is part of The Chiles Restaurant Group, which also includes Sandbar Seafood & Spirits and Beach House Waterfront Restaurant on Anna Maria Island. The company was founded by Ed Chiles, the son of former Florida Gov. Lawton Chiles. Ed has made it his mission to highlight the bounty of the Gulf and the region’s oft-ignored heritage foods (he’s a mullet fanatic), and has been a major voice for sustainable food practices and policies. The Chiles company also owns Gamble Creek Farm in Parrish, which provides much of the produce at the company’s restaurants and is managed by Chris and Eva Worden, the organic ag geniuses behind Worden Farm, which appears at the Sarasota Farmers Market in the fall, winter and spring.

Mar Vista's smoked Florida fish board

Image: Chad Spencer

Every dinner at Mar Vista should begin with the smoked Florida fish board ($16), which, on one recent evening, included a generous bowl of creamy smoked tilefish and grouper, spiked with a giant blade of fried grouper skin. The crispy skin looked and tasted like a fishy pork rind. Incredible. The platter included crackers for dipping in the spread, plus capers, diced red onions and a nub of bottarga, the salt-cured mullet roe.

The entrées are strongest when they let the main ingredient (usually seafood) shine. Baked crab-crusted scallops ($28) are flavored with just garlic and butter, allowing the rich, meaty flavor of the scallops to wallop your taste buds. Mashed potatoes enriched with tangy goat cheese and a rotating vegetable item on the side are similarly direct and delicious.

Baked crab-crusted scallops

Image: Chad Spencer

Shrimp and grits

Image: Chad Spencer

The shrimp in the shrimp and grits ($25), meanwhile, are served with their heads still attached, a sign of just how fresh they are. (Be sure to squeeze out the juice from the heads before discarding!) The grits come from Bradley’s Country Store, a legendary outpost just outside of Tallahassee where the corn is still ground in the same way it has been since the 1920s. The grits are coarse and irregular, but still creamy and delicious. While very tasty, both entrées could have used more seasoning. The menu bills the shrimp and grits as “zesty”; the kitchen seemed to have overlooked the zest.

Before Chiles purchased the property in the 1980s, Mar Vista functioned as a home, as a five-unit rental property, as a bar and bait shop, and as a crash pad for out-of-town fishermen. In 2016, in the midst of its $2 million overhaul, Chiles said, “The plans for Mar Vista are designed to preserve the past and enrich the future.” Mission accomplished.

MAR VISTA DOCKSIDE RESTAURANT & PUB |  760 Broadway St., Longboat Key, (941) 383-2391, marvistadining.com

 

Filed under
Mar Vista, restaurant review
Show Comments
In this Article

BeachHouse Restaurant

$$ Seafood 200 Gulf Drive

Panoramic Gulf views, grouper sandwiches and a bustling bar scene.

Editor’s Pick

The Sandbar

$$ Seafood 100 Spring Ave.

Unfussy Florida fare with an emphasis on fresh seafood.

Editor’s Pick

Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant and Pub

$$ Seafood 760 Broadway St.

Located in a 100-year-old cottage in picturesque Longboat Village, Mar Vista provides the quintessential Florida experience.

Eat & Drink

Restaurant Review

Chef Wei Ren Brings His Ramen to Bradenton

08/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Business School

High School Students Created Sauces Lining Publix Shelves

08/02/2019 Photography by Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

3:10pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Safe mode

How to Prep Your Kitchen Before Hurricane Dorian Arrives

08/30/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

Cocktails and Video Games, a Beer Dinner and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

08/28/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Fly fruit

Discover the Rambutan

08/27/2019 With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Arts & Entertainment

It's On

Watch Three Painters Face Off in Artistic Combat at Art Ovation

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Preview

Florida Studio Theatre 2019-20 Season Presents Music, Comedy and Drama

3:32pm By Kay Kipling

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Does Doping Duty at the Under 23 World Rowing Championships

09/01/2019 By Robert Plunket

What I've Learned

Tennis Pro Jimmy Arias on Young Stardom, Starting Over and Coaching

09/01/2019 By David Hackett

History Buffs

A Sarasota Duo's Historical Experiences Educate and Entertain

08/30/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Licensed To Grill

Barbecue Must-Haves to Heat Up Your Summer

07/01/2019 By Heather Saba

Tailgate Time

September Is for College Football. Here Are Four Game Day Essentials

09/01/2019 By Heather Saba

👜👜👜👜👜

What's in Her Bag: Pure Barre Owner Lindsay Peirce

08/16/2019 By Hanna Powers

With our powers combined

How to Get Your CBD Fix and Your Caffeine Fix at the Same Time

08/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Home & Real Estate

What Your Money Can Buy

What $9 Million Will Buy You on Longboat Key

07/01/2019 By Staff

Just Add Water

Dive Into These Three Prize-Winning Swimming Pools

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Architecture Events

Halflants + Pichette Spotlighted in New Center for Architecture Sarasota Exhibit

8:40am By Ilene Denton

What I'm Crushing On

PureStyle’s Charlene Neal on Five In-Demand Interior Design Trends

8:40am With Charlene Neal

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Home View

Trend Report: What Today's Home Buyers Want

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Events

Tickets on Sale for East Meets West Regional Business Expo

3:47pm By Staff

Health

Doctors Hospital Appoints New Nursing Leadership

3:39pm By Staff

Guide to Giving

Francis Folkers Doesn't Mind Getting Dirty at Oscar Scherer State Park

09/02/2019 By Olivia Letts

Guide to Giving

Guide to Giving 2019

09/02/2019

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Health Report

Addicted at Birth: Newborns Struggle With the Legacy of Opioids

09/02/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Hurricanes

Blood Donations Needed as Hurricane Dorian Moves Towards Florida

08/28/2019 By Staff

Touch Points

Massage Therapy Can Benefit Trauma Survivors

08/27/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Breaking News

Deal Reached to Keep Sarasota YMCA Fitness Branches Open

08/21/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe