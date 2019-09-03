Halflants + Pichette Spotlighted in New Center for Architecture Sarasota Exhibit

An Anna Maria pool home designed by Halflants + Pichette. Image: William S. Speer

The award-winning Sarasota architectural firm, Halflants + Pichette Studio for Modern Architecture, is the focus of a new exhibit running Sept. 12 through Oct. 10 at the Center for Architecture Sarasota.

Principals Michael Halflants and John Pichette have won numerous awards for their work, including an Honor Award for Interiors for a Siesta Key condo makeover featured last year in Sarasota Magazine. Halflants received the prestigious 2018 Medal of Honor for Design from the AIA Florida/Caribbean, and in 2017 Pichette was named the AIA Florida Builder of the Year.