Doctors Hospital Appoints New Nursing Leadership

Stormy Dulovich Image: Courtesy Photo

Todd Haner, DNP, MBA, RN has been named the new chief nursing officer (CNO) and Stormy Dulovich, MHA, RN, CCRN-K has been promoted to assistant chief nursing officer (AHNO) at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, a 155-bed hospital and free-standing emergency department serving Sarasota and Manatee Counties. Haner will lead all patient care activities and nursing practices for the almost 400 nurses and nursing-related staff at the hospital; in addition to her new role, Dulovich will also remain the director of nursing for the critical care, hemodialysis and the extended care units at Doctors Hospital.