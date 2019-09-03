Health
Doctors Hospital Appoints New Nursing Leadership
Todd Haner has been named chief nursing officer and Stormy Dulovich has been promoted to assistant chief nursing officer.
Todd Haner, DNP, MBA, RN has been named the new chief nursing officer (CNO) and Stormy Dulovich, MHA, RN, CCRN-K has been promoted to assistant chief nursing officer (AHNO) at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, a 155-bed hospital and free-standing emergency department serving Sarasota and Manatee Counties. Haner will lead all patient care activities and nursing practices for the almost 400 nurses and nursing-related staff at the hospital; in addition to her new role, Dulovich will also remain the director of nursing for the critical care, hemodialysis and the extended care units at Doctors Hospital.