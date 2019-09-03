Community Foundation of Sarasota County Approves Nearly $10 Million in Grants

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County’s board of directors recently approved nearly $10 million in grants, with more than $1 million dedicated to supporting access for families, needed services and cultural amenities ahead of the foundation's upcoming 40th anniversary.

In addition to the celebratory anniversary grants, funding was also approved in support of the 20th anniversary of Season of Sharing, which helps adults and families with unexpected expenses that threaten homelessness; EdExploreSRQ, which funds curriculum-based, experiential learning opportunities for Sarasota County public school students; and the Giving Challenge 2020, an online giving event that provides unrestricted funding to hundreds of nonprofit organizations. More than $3 million in gifts from current Community Foundation donors was also approved.