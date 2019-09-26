Your Top 6 Things to Do: Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Sept. 29

A Sarasota tradition since 1957, the multi-award-winning water-ski team kicks off its fall season of free shows Sunday. A thrill-a-minute through Nov. 10 at its “stadium” behind Mote Marine Laboratory.

Sept. 28

Venice MainStreet—the nonprofit organization that promotes and preserves historic downtown Venice—is throwing a beach party from 3 p.m. to sunset Saturday, and you’re invited: bites for purchase from some of the area’s favorite restaurants and a cocktail bar. The Sarasota Steel Pan Band will be there, and so will be the rock ‘n’ roll band Offshore Riot. Catch the free shuttle from Centennial Park.

Sept. 28

Next up for the Sarasota Police Department’s series of free family movies screened on its west lawn: the animated Pixar film The Incredibles 2. Bring a blanket or chairs and all your friends; complimentary snacks and water will be provided.

Sept. 28-29

The Sarasota Orchestra launches its series of concerts celebrating the 250th birthday of Ludwig von Beethoven with his Symphony No. 5, conducted by the Brazlian-born Marcelo Lehninger, who may or may not be auditioning for the orchestra’s new music director position. (Guest conductors will be leading the ensemble all season, but nobody’s saying who is a serious contender for the job.) Two performances at the Opera House.

Sept. 30

And now for something completely different: The musical ensemble, gaining a reputation for presenting 20th and 21st century contemporary classical masterpieces, opens its season with Olivier Messiaen’s Colors of the Celestial City. You can learn more about ensemblenewSRQ here.

Sept. 30

The Sarasota Folk Club has moved its monthly concerts to Fogartyville, and this month it presents Dean Johanesen & the 24 Hour Men—a little bit the American roots music, a little bit swinging hot club jazz.