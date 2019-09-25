Human Resources
Local Human Resources Association Announces Annual HR Conference, Expo
The event will take place Friday, Oct. 11, at Laurel Oak Country Club.
The Sarasota Manatee Human Resources Association will hosts its annual HR Conference & Expo will take place on Friday, Oct. 11, at Laurel Oak Country Club. This day-long event, themed "Developing Leaders of Today and Tomorrow," provides six CEU hours for SHRM- or HRCI-certified HR professionals, including business credits. Presenters and topics include Tony Moore, “Becoming an Agent of Change”; Doug Van Dyke, “Put Me In Coach”; J. Lenora Bresler, “Instant Insight: 15 Questions to Great Relationships”; and Margaret Spence, “Power to Succeed.” Registration includes a full breakfast, buffet lunch, all programming, happy hour and vendor exhibits. The conference is geared to HR professionals, HR students and business professionals seeking leadership development. Cost is $125 for members and $150 for non-members through Oct. 4 and $200 the day of the conference. For more information, click here.