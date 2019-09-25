Local Human Resources Association Announces Annual HR Conference, Expo

The Sarasota Manatee Human Resources Association will hosts its annual HR Conference & Expo will take place on Friday, Oct. 11, at Laurel Oak Country Club. This day-long event, themed "Developing Leaders of Today and Tomorrow," provides six CEU hours for SHRM- or HRCI-certified HR professionals, including business credits. Presenters and topics include Tony Moore, “Becoming an Agent of Change”; Doug Van Dyke, “Put Me In Coach”; J. Lenora Bresler, “Instant Insight: 15 Questions to Great Relationships”; and Margaret Spence, “Power to Succeed.” Registration includes a full breakfast, buffet lunch, all programming, happy hour and vendor exhibits. The conference is geared to HR professionals, HR students and business professionals seeking leadership development. Cost is $125 for members and $150 for non-members through Oct. 4 and $200 the day of the conference. For more information, click here.