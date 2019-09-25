Goodwill, SunCoast Blood Bank Launch New Partnership

"Blood Buddy," SunCoast Blood Bank CEO Scott Bush, PGT senior vice-president of corporate development and treasurer Brad West, Goodwill president and CEO Bob Rosinsky, and "Good Willy" during the "Change a Life, Save a Life" launch at PGT Innovations. Image: Courtesy Photo

Goodwill Manasota and SunCoast Blood Bank have officially launched a partnership called "Change a Life, Save a Life" to encourage donations of gently used items and of critically needed units of blood. Recently, the organizations brought both the Goodwill “Giving Mobile” and the SunCoast Blood Bank “Bloodmobile” to the campus of PGT Innovations in North Venice; employees were invited to donate from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and gave 45 units blood and numerous bags and boxes full of donations for Goodwill. While this event was restricted to PGT employees only, select future events will be open to the public; the partners will hold at least one "Change a Life, Save a Life" event each month, with scheduled outreach efforts taking place at Streets of Paradise in October and FCCI Insurance Group in November. They are seeking additional businesses and community areas to host donation events in the future.